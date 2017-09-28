The big news: HC likely to declare Aarushi murder case verdict today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Cabinet approved revised salaries for university and college teachers, and Spain gave Catalonia 5 days to withdraw it’s independence bid.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Allahabad High Court likely to deliver verdict on Aarushi Talwar’s parents’ appeal today: In 2013, a special Central Bureau of Investigation court convicted the couple for the murder and sentenced them to life in prison.
- Cabinet approves revised salaries for university, college teachers under 7th Pay Commission: Around 7.58 lakh academic staff will benefit from this revision.
- Spain gives Catalonia five days ultimatum to withdraw independence declaration: The Catalan administration had signed and suspended its bid to separate from Madrid.
- Sex with a minor is rape even after marriage, says Supreme Court: The court read down an exception to the law that protected a man from having sex with his underage wife.
- Anupam Kher is the new FTII chairman: The Bollywood actor succeeds BJP leader Gajendra Chauhan, whose term at the Pune institute ended in March.
- Donald Trump hints at challenging the licence of NBC News Network: He said the report, in which the broadcaster had claimed that the US president called for a tenfold increase in nuclear arsenal, was ‘pure fiction’.
- Centre says it collected 15.8% more direct tax in April-September than corresponding period in 2016: The Finance Ministry said advance tax collection for the same months was Rs 1.77 lakh crore.
- Pakistan names former chief justice its ad hoc judge at ICJ for Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Currently, none of the judges at the international court is of Pakistani nationality.
- At least 17 killed in California wildfires, new outbreaks expected because of dry weather: Cooler temperature, lower wind intensity and fog had allowed firefighters to conduct rescue operations on Tuesday.
- Ahmedabad court adjourns Jay Shah’s case against news portal after his lawyer fails to appear: Yashwant Sinha said the BJP had lost the ‘moral high ground’ since the news report had come to fore.