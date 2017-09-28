In Photos

In photos: A lit-up Raisina Hills impresses as it begins nightly illuminated display

Like the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben, the North and South Blocks will be decked up with the new lighting system every day.

by 
PTI

Delhi’s Raisina Hills, where the most important buildings of the government of India are located, was lit up on Wednesday evening, as part of a new practice adopted by the Centre.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had decided to deck up the Central Vista of Raisina Hills, which includes the North Block and the South Block, throughout the year from 7 pm to 5 am with dynamic facade lighting, the Hindustan Times reported. This is similar to the practice at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Opera House in Sydney and London’s Big Ben.

The dome lit up in the colours of the Indian tricolour. (Credit: PTI)
On Wednesday, the two blocks were illuminated, and the lighting system was turned on by the oldest serving employee of the government of India, NDTV reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman attended the inauguration of the new lighting system.

A long exposure shot of illuminated North and South Blocks. (Credit: PTI)
Although Raisina Hills in Lutyens’ Delhi will be illuminated with both dynamic and static lighting from 7 pm to 5 am all through the year, people can get the best view from 8 pm to 9 pm when the lighting will be at full capacity. So far, the Central Vista of the area was lit up only on eight days of the year, including on Republic Day, Independence Day and Diwali.

The Central Public Works Department is responsible for handling the new lighting system. (Credit: PTI)
Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman attended the inauguration of the new lighting system. (Credit: IANS)
The system includes a dimming feature to reduce the electrical load. The Central Public Works Department, which functions under the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, will be responsible for this new system of lighting up the an area of 21,450 square metres.

