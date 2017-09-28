Taj Mahal is a ‘blot on Indian culture’, was built by traitors, says BJP leader Sangeet Som
The MLA from Meerut claimed that Mughal emperor Shah Jahan ‘wanted to wipe out Hindus’ and said they would change India’s history if such people were part of it
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sangeet Som on Monday said the Taj Mahal was built by traitors and should get no place in history, News18 reported. He called the Mughal-era monument a “blot on Indian culture”.
“Many were sad when the Taj Mahal was removed from historical places,” Som said at a rally. “What history?”
The BJP leader went on to incorrectly claim that the “creator of Taj Mahal had imprisoned his father”. However, it was Shah Jahan, the builder of the Unesco World Heritage site, who had been imprisoned by his son Aurangazeb. He had taken over the Mughal empire only after his father Jahangir’s death.
“He [Shah Jahan] wanted to wipe out Hindus,” Som claimed. “If these people are part of our history, then it is very sad, and we will change this history.”
Earlier in October, the Uttar Pradesh government was criticised for leaving out the 17th-century monument from Uttar Pradesh’s official tourism booklet. The brochure lists destinations such as the temple in Gorakhpur, where Chief Minister Adityanath is the chief priest, and also includes plans for new attractions such as a tour of locations related to the Ramayana.
A week later, the state minister in charge of religious affairs and culture, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, said, “The Taj Mahal was not a symbol of any religion and is nobody’s.” He had said that the monument had been “rightly kept out [of the tourism booklet] and should be replaced with the Guru Gorakhnath peeth”.