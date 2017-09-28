Sensex and Nifty hit new record highs in morning trade, but erase gains soon after
Banking stocks performed poorly on both indices.
Indian benchmark indices climbed to record highs on Monday morning before falling slightly. At 11.17 am, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex traded 84.56 points higher at 32,479.47, and the National Stock Exchange Nifty was up 26.95 points at 10,194.40.
Soon after markets opened for the day, Sensex climbed to a lifetime high of 32,687.32, and Nifty hit a record high of 10,242.45 points. Market sentiment was upbeat ahead of the release of several quarterly earnings reports, the expected release of inflation data and in hopes of massive festival buying, PTI reported.
Shares of Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra performed well on the Sensex. Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Wipro, the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank were the biggest losers on the 30-share index.
On the Nifty, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals were the best performers, but Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Yes Bank and Wipro made losses.
Indian stock markets were also influenced by other Asian bourses, which tracked positive cues from Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng traded 0.95% higher, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.64% and Taiwan’s index was 0.41% up. Only the Shanghai Composite lost 0.23%.
The Indian rupee was trading at 64.93 against the US dollar at 11.15 am..