‘It’s going to rain poll promises in Gujarat today,’ Rahul Gandhi predicts ahead of Modi’s rally
The prime minister will address party workers in Gandhinagar at the final event of the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra.
Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Monday, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said it is going to rain poll promises. “Weather report: It is going to rain promises today in Gujarat, ahead of the elections,” he said on Twitter.
Assembly elections in Gujarat are expected to be held in December.
Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah are expected to address more than seven lakh party workers as its Gujarat Gaurav Yatra concludes. In October alone, announcements and projects worth at least Rs 12,500 crore were inaugurated in the state, according to the Hindustan Times.
Gandhi’s statement refers to allegations from various quarters that it was suspicious that the Election Commission had decided to not announce poll dates for the Gujarat elections the same day it had announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh.
On October 13, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi had said that Modi’s visit to Gujarat this week also creates a “ground of suspicion” for the delay. The Congress had attacked the poll panel’s decision, alleging that the BJP government had pressured the Election Commission so that Modi could make more announcements for the people of Gujarat at his rally on Monday.
The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect – both in the state and for the Centre – when an election schedule is announced. This means that politicians in Gujarat are not yet barred from making announcements that could sway voters.