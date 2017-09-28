Extreme Weather

Ireland braces for Storm Ophelia, the region’s worst in over 50 years

Authorities have warned against all unnecessary travel.

by 
NASA Earth Observatory / AFP

A post-tropical cyclone Ophelia is set to sweep across Ireland on Monday and is expected to cause severe damage. The storm, which was downgraded from a hurricane overnight, is the worst the region has seen in over 50 years.

Forecasters predicted winds of up to 105 km an hour across Northern Ireland but gusts could reach 129 km an hour in the far south-east, BBC reported. The Republic of Ireland’s weather service Met Éireann said “violent and destructive gusts are forecast with all areas at risk and in particular the southwest and south in the morning, and eastern counties in the afternoon”, The Irish Times reported.

Met Éireann said gale-force winds were expected to hit the south by early Monday morning and gradually spread northwards across the country during the day. The severe warning issued by the weather services runs from 6 am local time on Monday until midnight.

All schools and higher education colleges in Northern Ireland would remain closed, the country’s Education Ministry announced on Sunday. Northern Ireland’s transport authority Translink warned of possible disruption of bus and rail services, while flight cancellations were confirmed at the Belfast City Airport and the Dublin Airport. All hospital outpatient appointments in the Republic have been cancelled.

In the Republic, the government’s crisis management committee met on Monday and warned against all unnecessary travel while the storm passes. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar tweeted that defence forces would be deployed and remain on standby.

Underlining the severity of the storm, Met Éireann warned that the storm could be as bad Hurricane Debbie of 1961 that caused 18 deaths.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.