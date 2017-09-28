India’s wholesale inflation fell to 2.60% in September
A lower increase in the wholesale prices of food compared to those in August led to the decline.
Inflation in India, which is calculated based on the Wholesale Price Index, eased to 2.60% year on year in September, government data showed on Monday. The figure had risen to a four-month high of 3.24% in August.
A lower increase in wholesale food prices in September largely contributed to the decline in inflation. While wholesale prices of food rose by 4.41% in August, the figure declined to 1.99% in September.
Inflation in wholesale prices declined in the primary articles category from 2.66% in August to 0.15% in September. Primary articles include food articles, cereals, paddy, wheat, pulses, fruits, milk, eggs, meat, non-food items and minerals.
The figure also dropped in the fuel and power category – from 9.99% in August to 9.01% in September. However, the fall in the inflation rate of petrol and high speed diesel prices was offset by a near fourfold rise in the inflation rate of Liquefied Petroleum Gas from 5.33% in August to 20.75% in September.
The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation for manufactured products rose from 2.45% in August to 2.72% in September.