Netflix announces its first Indian kids’ original, ‘Mighty Little Bheem’
The entertainment company earlier announced three original shows set in India including ‘Sacred Games’ based on Vikram Chandra’s crime novel of the same name.
After Chhota Bheem wowed Indian children on television and in movies, it’s time for an even younger version of the mythological character, “Mighty Little Bheem” to enthrall kids across the world. Netflix is looking to launch Mighty Little Bheem, a sans-dialogue animated series targetted at pre-schoolers, in 2018. This is Netflix’s first original children’s series in India.
The internet streaming giant is is focusing on revamping its children’s catalogue with original shows catering to various territories outside the United States of America. It has also announced its first children’s original series for South Korea, Yoohoo & Friends.
“We have more numbers outside of the US watching kids content than inside of the US so we are really programming for a global audience,” Andy Yeatman, head of global kids’ content at Netflix told The Hollywood Reporter. “We are not just exporting American or English-language content to the rest of the world.”
Mighty Little Bheem joins three other original shows announced for India that are yet to be available for streaming: Selection Day, based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name, Sacred Games, based on Vikram Chandra’s novel and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, and Again, a supernatural detective series set in New Delhi with a female lead.