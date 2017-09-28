The big news: BJP leader says Taj Mahal doesn’t deserve a place in history, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Seven people were killed after a building collapsed in Benagluru, and Nupur and Rajesh Talwar are expected to walk out of Dasna Jail today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Taj Mahal is a ‘blot on Indian culture’, was built by traitors, says BJP leader Sangeet Som: Politicians criticised the remarks and pointed out that the ‘Red Fort was built by the same traitors’.
- Seven killed after building collapses in Bengaluru’s Ejipura area: Although initial reports said the structure collapsed because of a cylinder blast, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that was unlikely.
- Talwars expected to walk out of prison today: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were not released the day after their acquittal in the case because prison authorities had not received the court order.
- Government may lower GST slab for air-conditioned restaurants from 18% to 12%: The final decision is likely to be taken at the GST Council meeting in Guwahati on November 9.
- At least 8 dead, dozens missing as boat with Rohingya refugees capsizes off Bangladesh coast: Most of the victims were children, officials said.
- Two IRCTC officials suspended after Tejas Express passengers get food poisoning: At least 26 passengers were admitted to a hospital as they fell sick after eating the breakfast served onboard the Mumbai-Goa train.
- Congress should not form a coalition, but go alone to keep its identity intact, says Pranab Mukherjee: In his book, ‘The Coalition Years: 1996 to 2012’, the former president said he was the only one to oppose the party’s decision to form a coalition in 2003.
- Toll in Somalia’s ‘deadliest attacks since 2007’ rises to 276, hundreds injured: Authorities said some people searching for their relatives only found unrecognisable body parts.
- Delhi considered world’s worst megacity because of sexual assaults on women, finds Reuters poll: Among the 19 megacities surveyed, the Indian Capital was found to be the most unsafe for women, along with Brazil’s Sao Paulo.
- Netflix announces its first Indian kids’ original, ‘Mighty Little Bheem’: The entertainment company earlier announced three original shows set in India including ‘Sacred Games’ based on Vikram Chandra’s crime novel of the same name.