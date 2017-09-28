quick reads

The big news: BJP leader says Taj Mahal doesn’t deserve a place in history, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Seven people were killed after a building collapsed in Benagluru, and Nupur and Rajesh Talwar are expected to walk out of Dasna Jail today.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Taj Mahal is a ‘blot on Indian culture’, was built by traitors, says BJP leader Sangeet Som: Politicians criticised the remarks and pointed out that the ‘Red Fort was built by the same traitors’.
  2. Seven killed after building collapses in Bengaluru’s Ejipura area: Although initial reports said the structure collapsed because of a cylinder blast, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that was unlikely.
  3. Talwars expected to walk out of prison today: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were not released the day after their acquittal in the case because prison authorities had not received the court order.
  4. Government may lower GST slab for air-conditioned restaurants from 18% to 12%: The final decision is likely to be taken at the GST Council meeting in Guwahati on November 9.
  5. At least 8 dead, dozens missing as boat with Rohingya refugees capsizes off Bangladesh coast: Most of the victims were children, officials said.
  6. Two IRCTC officials suspended after Tejas Express passengers get food poisoning: At least 26 passengers were admitted to a hospital as they fell sick after eating the breakfast served onboard the Mumbai-Goa train.
  7. Congress should not form a coalition, but go alone to keep its identity intact, says Pranab Mukherjee: In his book, ‘The Coalition Years: 1996 to 2012’, the former president said he was the only one to oppose the party’s decision to form a coalition in 2003.
  8. Toll in Somalia’s ‘deadliest attacks since 2007’ rises to 276, hundreds injured: Authorities said some people searching for their relatives only found unrecognisable body parts.
  9. Delhi considered world’s worst megacity because of sexual assaults on women, finds Reuters poll: Among the 19 megacities surveyed, the Indian Capital was found to be the most unsafe for women, along with Brazil’s Sao Paulo.
  10. Netflix announces its first Indian kids’ original, ‘Mighty Little Bheem’: The entertainment company earlier announced three original shows set in India including ‘Sacred Games’ based on Vikram Chandra’s crime novel of the same name.
