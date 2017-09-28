Kashmir: Two LeT militants arrested from Kulgam, say police
Rameez Yatoo – a man working with a medical agency in the district – was also arrested for helping militants.
Two militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba have been arrested over the past three days from Kulgam district, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday, according to PTI.
“On October 14, two terrorists, with the intention to snatch weapons from a protected person’s personal security guards, fired a few rounds at Kund in Qazigund area,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police Munir Khan said. “But they had to beat a retreat due to the hue and cry the locals raised.” A joint team of the police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force then established a checkpoint in Kulgam district and caught the militants, Khan said.
“They were identified as Khursheed Ahmad Dar and Haziq Rather,” he said. “One pistol, some ammunition and a live grenade were recovered from their possession. The militants belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.”
Khan said that Rameez Yatoo – a man working with a medical agency in Kulgam – was also arrested for helping militants. “He had helped militants carry out the attack on a police vehicle at Damhal Hanjipura town on Saturday, in which one officer lost his life,” he said.
Khan said that Saturday’s attackers belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen. The Kashmir inspector general of police said that arms and ammunition were recovered from the medical agency worker’s home.