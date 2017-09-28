Aarushi-Hemraj murder: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar released from Dasna jail
The acquittal is a stamp for their innocence, and this is what they deserved, said their lawyer.
Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were released from Dasna jail in Ghaziabad on Monday afternoon, ANI reported. On October 12, the two were acquitted in a case connected to the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.
The two were not released on Friday, as was expected earlier, because jail authorities had been waiting for a copy of the Allahabad High Court order. On Monday, Rajesh Talwar’s brother Dinesh Talwar and their lawyers were at the jail premises when the dentist couple was released.
The acquittal is a stamp for the couple’s innocence, and this is what they deserved, Tanveer Ahmed Mir, the lawyer for the Talwars, was quoted as saying.
The Talwars are likely to return to the prison every fortnight to treat inmates. “We were concerned about the fate of our dental department after their release,” jail doctor Sunil Tyagi was quoted as saying.
The Allahabad High Court bench had pronounced its verdict after pinpointing loopholes in the inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The Talwars had appealed against their conviction after they were sentenced to life in prison by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad. Justice BK Narayan and Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra overturned this ruling and allowed their appeal, exonerating them in the murder case.
“The conviction cannot be based on suspicion,” the judges had said. “The CBI failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the Talwars are guilty. The Talwars did not kill their daughter Aarushi...They must be given benefit of doubt.”