Amit Shah was the Man of the Match in the UP Assembly election, Narendra Modi says in Gujarat
The prime minister and the BJP President addressed the party workers in Gandhinagar as the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra concluded on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah was the “Man of the Match” during the Assembly election held in Uttar Pradesh this year. He praised Shah for taking the BJP to new heights.
“When the BJP saw a resounding victory in the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh this year, it stunned the entire nation,” Modi said. “ I had said at that time that Amit Shah was the ‘man of the match’ of this election. After the results, political analysts advised the Opposition to focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, instead of the one in 2019.”
Modi and Shah addressed party workers in Gandhinagar on the last day of the party’s Gujarat Gaurav Yatra.
Without referring to the Congress, Modi said the party had mistreated Gujarat leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, his daughter Maniben Patel and former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. He said the Congress had deliberately not completed the Sardar Sarovar Project. “Gujarat has always been a thorn in the eyes for ‘that family’ and their party,” the prime minister said.
Hours before Modi’s rally, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said there would be many poll promises. “Weather report: It is going to rain promises today in Gujarat, ahead of the elections,” he said on Twitter.
Assembly elections are expected to be held in Gujarat in December. Gandhi’s statement refers to allegations from various quarters that it was suspicious that the Election Commission had decided to not announce poll dates for the Gujarat elections the same day it had announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh.
The Congress had attacked the poll panel’s decision, alleging that the BJP government had pressured the Election Commission so that Modi could make more announcements for the people of Gujarat at his rally on Monday.