Delhi High Court says CBI has ‘lack of interest’ in Najeeb Ahmad missing case
There is no result even on paper, said the bench.
The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation for failing to make progress in its inquiry into the missing case of Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmad.
The High Court bench of Justices GS Sistani and Chander Shekhar said there “was a complete lack of interest” on the agency’s part in pursuing the case, reported the Hindustan Times. There was “no result either way. No result even on paper”, they added.
The High Court was hearing a plea by Ahmad’s mother, Fatima Nafees. Ahmad had disappeared from JNU’s hostel on October 16, 2016, after an altercation with students reportedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.
The judges found contradictions in the CBI’s submission and its status report on the analysis of calls and messages of the suspected students in the case, according to PTI. When the CBI counsel said records of the call details were analysed, the court noted that “it is not mentioned in the status report”.
The High Court asked why the CBI did not follow its earlier order when it had instructed that an officer of a rank not less than deputy inspector general will supervise the investigation. The agency told the bench that the status report was prepared by an inspector.
Nearly 35 people, including Ahmad’s mother, were detained briefly when they were protesting outside the High Court’s premises.