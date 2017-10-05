International News

Harvey Weinstein allegations should not lead to a ‘witch hunt’, Woody Allen says

The filmmaker had told the BBC he felt ‘sad’ for Weinstein.

by 
Yves Herman/Reuters

Filmmaker Woody Allen said the allegations of sexual harassment against producer Harvey Weinstein should not lead to “a witch hunt atmosphere” , BBC reported on Monday. The filmmaker said a situation where “every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself” should be avoided.

Allen said he hoped the developments “transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation”.

Weinstein has been accused of sexually harassing and raping women associates and actors, who spoke to The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Hours earlier, the 81-year-old director who has also been accused of molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow – a claim he has denied – told the BBC he felt “sad” for Weinstein. “The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved,” he said. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up.

Allen’s comments created a row. Several people including actor Rose McGowan who is one of the many to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault, reacted on social media. “You vile worm,” she said on Twitter.

Allen then clarified his comments. He told Variety magazine that he meant Weinstein was a “sad, sick man.” “When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein, I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man,” Allen said. “I was surprised it was treated differently.”

Allen’s son Ronan Farrow were among those who investigated Weinstein. Farrow spoke to 13 women about Weinstein for the New Yorker.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.