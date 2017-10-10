quick reads

The big news: Modi says development politics will defeat dynasty politics, and nine other stories

Other headlines: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were released from Dasna jail, and seven people were killed after a building collapsed in Bengaluru.

IANS

  1. Amit Shah was the Man of the Match in the UP Assembly election, Narendra Modi says in Gujarat: The prime minister and the BJP President addressed the party workers in Gandhinagar on the last day of the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra.
  2. Rajesh and Nupur Talwar released from Dasna jail after acquittal in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: The acquittal is a stamp for their innocence and this is what they deserved, said their lawyer.
  3. Seven killed after building collapses in Bengaluru’s Ejipura area: Although initial reports said the structure collapsed because of a cylinder blast, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that was unlikely.
  4. Taj Mahal is a ‘blot on Indian culture’, was built by traitors, says BJP leader Sangeet Som: Politicians criticised the remarks and pointed out that the ‘Red Fort was built by the same traitors’.
  5. Toll in Somalia’s ‘deadliest attacks since 2007’ rises to 300, hundreds injured: Authorities said some people searching for their relatives only found unrecognisable body parts.
  6. At least 27 killed, over 50 injured in hundreds of wildfires in Portugal: There were around 500 fires on Sunday, the worst day of the year so far in terms of the number of simultaneous fires, officials said.
  7. Delhi High Court says CBI has ‘lack of interest’ in Najeeb Ahmad missing case: There is no result even on paper, said the bench.
  8. India’s wholesale inflation fell to 2.60% in September: A lower increase in the wholesale prices of food compared to those in August led to the decline.
  9. Delhi considered world’s worst megacity because of sexual assaults on women, finds poll: Among the 19 megacities surveyed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the Indian Capital was found to be the most unsafe for women, along with Brazil’s Sao Paulo.
  10. Heavy showers may dampen Diwali festivities across India, says IMD: Weather officials said the retreating monsoon triggered the heavy rain that lashed Mumbai’s western suburbs on Sunday.
