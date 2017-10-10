The big news: Modi says development politics will defeat dynasty politics, and nine other stories
Other headlines: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were released from Dasna jail, and seven people were killed after a building collapsed in Bengaluru.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amit Shah was the Man of the Match in the UP Assembly election, Narendra Modi says in Gujarat: The prime minister and the BJP President addressed the party workers in Gandhinagar on the last day of the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra.
- Rajesh and Nupur Talwar released from Dasna jail after acquittal in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: The acquittal is a stamp for their innocence and this is what they deserved, said their lawyer.
- Seven killed after building collapses in Bengaluru’s Ejipura area: Although initial reports said the structure collapsed because of a cylinder blast, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that was unlikely.
- Taj Mahal is a ‘blot on Indian culture’, was built by traitors, says BJP leader Sangeet Som: Politicians criticised the remarks and pointed out that the ‘Red Fort was built by the same traitors’.
- Toll in Somalia’s ‘deadliest attacks since 2007’ rises to 300, hundreds injured: Authorities said some people searching for their relatives only found unrecognisable body parts.
- At least 27 killed, over 50 injured in hundreds of wildfires in Portugal: There were around 500 fires on Sunday, the worst day of the year so far in terms of the number of simultaneous fires, officials said.
- Delhi High Court says CBI has ‘lack of interest’ in Najeeb Ahmad missing case: There is no result even on paper, said the bench.
- India’s wholesale inflation fell to 2.60% in September: A lower increase in the wholesale prices of food compared to those in August led to the decline.
- Delhi considered world’s worst megacity because of sexual assaults on women, finds poll: Among the 19 megacities surveyed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the Indian Capital was found to be the most unsafe for women, along with Brazil’s Sao Paulo.
- Heavy showers may dampen Diwali festivities across India, says IMD: Weather officials said the retreating monsoon triggered the heavy rain that lashed Mumbai’s western suburbs on Sunday.