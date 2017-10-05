state news

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav do not feature in Samajwadi Party’s national executive list

Mulayam Singh Yadav was promised the post of patron earlier. However, the party spokesperson said no such post existed.

by 
PTI

The names of Samajwadi Party veterans Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav were missing from the 55-member national executive list that the party released on Monday. This comes even after both Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav have denied any rift in the party.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had replaced Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party president on January 1 ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Akhilesh Yadav, however, later announced that his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, would be made the party patron. Shivpal Yadav, too, was removed as the Samajwadi Party state president.

The national executive list comes 10 days after the party re-elected Akhilesh Yadav as its national president for the next five years.

On Monday, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said he was not aware of any such post of party patron, PTI reported. “The party constitution does not have any provision for such a post,” Chowdhury told the news agency. “I am not aware whether he is the patron or not.”

According to the list, Kironmay Nanda has retained his post as party’s national vice president, while Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle and loyalist Ram Gopal Yadav has been made the principal general secretary. The executive has 10 general secretaries, including Azam Khan and Naresh Agarwal.

Party leaders have blamed the feud between Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav for the Samajwadi Party’s abysmal performance in the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in March, where it won only 47 seats in the 403-seats House. The fractures started showing in September 2016, when Shivpal Yadav had been appointed the state party president, following which Akhilesh Yadav had relieved him of his Cabinet portfolios.

The feud had escalated in December after the former chief minister had released his own list of candidates for the polls. However, despite all this, both factions had continuously maintained that they there were no differences in the party.

