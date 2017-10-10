The big news: North Korea’s UN envoy warns of a nuclear war ‘at any moment’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: An ex-EC chief said the controversy around the Gujarat polls could have been avoided, and scientists spotted the first neutron star collision.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘A nuclear war may break out any moment,’ warns North Korea’s ṭ envoy: Deputy Ambassador Kim In-ryong said the US had subjected Pyongyang to ‘extreme and direct nuclear threat’ since the 1970s.
- Delay in announcing poll dates for Gujarat an ‘avoidable controversy’, says former EC chief: TS Krishnamurthy said the Election Commission could have found an administrative solution for the situation.
- Neutron star collision seen for first time, creates platinum, gold and gravitational waves: The discovery is being viewed as ground-breaking because of the amount of new information scientists now have, including where gold comes from.
- 800 paramilitary personnel continue to be deployed in Darjeeling: The Home Ministry had wanted to withdraw 10 of the 15 companies stationed in the hills, but the state had sought to have them for longer, an official said.
- Amit Shah was the Man of the Match in the UP Assembly election, Narendra Modi says in Gujarat: The prime minister and the BJP president addressed the party workers in Gandhinagar as the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra concluded on Monday.
- Rajesh and Nupur Talwar released from Dasna jail in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: The acquittal is a stamp for their innocence, and this is what they deserved, said their lawyer.
- Heavy showers may dampen Diwali festivities across India, says IMD: Weather officials said the retreating monsoon triggered the heavy rain that lashed Mumbai’s western suburbs on Sunday.
- Seven killed after building collapses in Bengaluru’s Ejipura area: Although initial reports said the structure collapsed because of a cylinder blast, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that was unlikely.
- Toll in Somalia’s ‘deadliest attacks since 2007’ rises to 300, hundreds injured: Authorities said some people searching for their relatives only found unrecognisable body parts.
- Taj Mahal is a ‘blot on Indian culture’, was built by traitors, says BJP leader Sangeet Som: Politicians criticised the remarks and pointed out that the ‘Red Fort was built by the same traitors’.