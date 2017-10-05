refugee crisis

Rohingya crisis is a security concern, India should play a bigger role, says Bangladesh

High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali warned that the refugees fleeing Myanmar were vulnerable to ‘all sorts of radicalisation’.

by 
Damir Sagolj/Reuters

The influx of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh from Myanmar is a security concern, and India must play a bigger role in finding a solution to the crisis, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali said. “It would be prudent for India to act in mutual interest,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

There is a “fire in the neighbourhood” that has the potential to engulf the entire region, Ali said in New Delhi. He did not comment on India’s plan to deport the 40,000 Rohingya refugees in the country.

More than five lakh Rohingyas have fled across the border to Bangladesh from Myanmar’s Rakhine state since August 25, after Myanmar security forces launched an operation in response to attacks allegedly carried out by militants. Most of them are cramped in refugee camps near Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in New Delhi, the high commissioner pointed out that the refugees in Bangladesh were vulnerable to “all sorts of radicalisation”, and that it would be advantageous for both India and Bangladesh to “work together”. Ali said that more than 60% of the refugees who had crossed the border were women and children who are living in “unacceptable conditions”.

India and Bangladesh may not agree on the subject as Rakhine state in Myanmar, the epicentre of the refugee exodus, does not share a border with India. “You are safe for now, but how long will that be?” he said. “It is in our common interest to act together. It may burn my house today, but it will surely have an impact in your house tomorrow.”

Ali said the Myanmar government must recognise its own citizens and resolve the matter internally.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.