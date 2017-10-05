‘Sexual harassment is unacceptable’: Producers Guild of America moves to expel Harvey Weinstein
The final decision will be taken on November 6.
Members of the Producers Guild of America on Monday unanimously voted to begin termination proceedings against Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein after allegations that he had sexually harassed or assaulted several women over the past three decades. The final decision will be taken on November 6, reported the Los Angeles Times.
The PGA’s National Board of Directors and Officers held a meeting met in the morning during which they called sexual harassment a “systemic and pervasive problem requiring immediate industry-wide action”. The PGA’s National Board and Officers have 20 women and 18 men on board. “Sexual harassment of any type is completely unacceptable,” the board said in a statement, according to Indiewire.
On October 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had expelled Weinstein while the British Academy of Film and Television Arts had suspended the producer’s membership on October 11. He was also terminated by the Weinstein Company, which he co-founded.
Weinstein has been accused of sexually harassing and raping women associates and actors, who spoke to The New York Times and The New Yorker. After actors Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, several prominent women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie and Gywneth Paltrow, detailed alleged instances of sexual abuse by Weinstein.