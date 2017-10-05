state news

Chandigarh head constable arrested for allegedly plotting to help Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh escape

The police also held the head of MSG Food Products for his alleged involvement in planning the violence in Panchkula the day the religious leader was convicted.

by 
IANS

Haryana’s Panchkula Police on Monday arrested a head constable from Chandigarh for allegedly being involved in the plan to help Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh escape on August 25, the day he was convicted in two rape cases, The Chandigarh Tribune reported.

Panchkula Police Commissioner AS Chawla said Head Constable Lal Singh was seen in video footage from outside the district court in the city the day of the hearing. The Chandigarh Police told the Panchkula Police that Lal Singh was not on duty in Panchkula on that day. He was arrested based on these inputs.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team of the Haryana Police arrested the Chief Executive Officer of MSG Food Products Chhinder Pal Arora in Sirsa on Tuesday for his alleged role in the violence that followed Singh’s conviction, The Indian Express reported. MSG Food Products is a business venture of the Dera chief.

“Arora was arrested for participating in an August 17 meeting at the Dera headquarters, at which the conspiracy to incite violence was hatched,” the police commissioner said, adding that he was also present at a meeting chaired by Honeypreet Insan, the Dera chief’s adopted daughter.

The Panchkula Police also arrested two people for allegedly harbouring Honeypreet Insan while she was absconding. Sharanjeet Kaur and her son Gurmeet Singh, residents of Jangirana village in Punjab’s Bathinda district, were arrested on Monday, The Chandigarh Tribune reported.

