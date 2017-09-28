The big news: Modi inaugurates national ayurveda centre in Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: An ex-EC chief said the controversy around the Gujarat polls could have been avoided, and state transport workers in Maharashtra are on strike.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi inaugurates ayurveda centre, says India can’t progress if it is not proud of its heritage: The prime minister urged private firms to invest in yoga and ayurveda as part of their corporate social responsibility.
- Delay in announcing poll dates for Gujarat an ‘avoidable controversy’, says former EC chief: TS Krishnamurthy said the Election Commission could have found an administrative solution for the situation.
- Maharashtra state transport workers begin strike ahead of Diwali holiday, demand pay hike: The union wants higher salaries as per the Seventh Pay Commission and a 25% hike till their contracts are revised.
- Chandigarh head constable arrested for allegedly plotting to help Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh escape: The police also held the head of MSG Food Products for his alleged involvement in planning the violence in Panchkula the day the religious leader was convicted.
- Over 50% Indians believe that autocracy or military rule would be good for the country, finds survey: The Pew Research Centre’s poll also found that 85% of the respondents from India trusted their government.
- Policy on domestic workers proposes minimum wage, health insurance and a grievance redressal system: The proposal is aimed at expanding ‘the scope of applicable legislations’ to grant domestic workers rights that other workers are entitled to.
- ‘A nuclear war may break out any moment,’ warns North Korea’s envoy: Deputy Ambassador Kim In-ryong said the US had subjected Pyongyang to ‘extreme and direct nuclear threat’ since the 1970s.
- Arun Jaitley criticises ‘politically motivated’ attacks over state of economy: Diwali sales have dipped by 40% compared to last year, traders’ body said markets are gloomy because of a shortage of cash and confusion about the GST.
- Producers Guild of America moves to expel Harvey Weinstein, says sexual harassment is unacceptable: The final decision will be taken on November 6.
- Spain jails two Catalan leaders allegedly for their role in pro-independence protests in September: The prosecutors claimed the two had played key roles in orchestrating pro-independence demonstrations that trapped national police inside a Barcelona building.