The big news: Modi inaugurates national ayurveda centre in Delhi, and nine other top stories

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Modi inaugurates ayurveda centre, says India can’t progress if it is not proud of its heritage: The prime minister urged private firms to invest in yoga and ayurveda as part of their corporate social responsibility.
  2. Delay in announcing poll dates for Gujarat an ‘avoidable controversy’, says former EC chief: TS Krishnamurthy said the Election Commission could have found an administrative solution for the situation.
  3. Maharashtra state transport workers begin strike ahead of Diwali holiday, demand pay hike: The union wants higher salaries as per the Seventh Pay Commission and a 25% hike till their contracts are revised.
  4. Chandigarh head constable arrested for allegedly plotting to help Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh escape: The police also held the head of MSG Food Products for his alleged involvement in planning the violence in Panchkula the day the religious leader was convicted.
  5. Over 50% Indians believe that autocracy or military rule would be good for the country, finds survey: The Pew Research Centre’s poll also found that 85% of the respondents from India trusted their government.
  6. Policy on domestic workers proposes minimum wage, health insurance and a grievance redressal system: The proposal is aimed at expanding ‘the scope of applicable legislations’ to grant domestic workers rights that other workers are entitled to.
  7. ‘A nuclear war may break out any moment,’ warns North Korea’s envoy: Deputy Ambassador Kim In-ryong said the US had subjected Pyongyang to ‘extreme and direct nuclear threat’ since the 1970s.
  8. Arun Jaitley criticises ‘politically motivated’ attacks over state of economy: Diwali sales have dipped by 40% compared to last year, traders’ body said markets are gloomy because of a shortage of cash and confusion about the GST.
  9. Producers Guild of America moves to expel Harvey Weinstein, says sexual harassment is unacceptable: The final decision will be taken on November 6.
  10. Spain jails two Catalan leaders allegedly for their role in pro-independence protests in September: The prosecutors claimed the two had played key roles in orchestrating pro-independence demonstrations that trapped national police inside a Barcelona building.
