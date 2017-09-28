Three IITs among top 50 institutions in QS Asia university rankings
While IIT-Bombay was ranked 34, IIT-Delhi and IIT-Madras were placed at 41st and 48th positions, respectively.
The Indian Institutes of Technology in Bombay, Delhi and Madras are among the top 50 Asian universities in Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2018. The rankings were released on Monday. Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University and National University Singapore have been placed at first and second spots, respectively.
No Indian university has made it to the top 10. Among the Indian universities, IIT-Bombay was the best performer, ranked at 34. While IIT-Delhi features at the 41st position, IIT-Madras is at 48.
Six other Indian universities made it to the top 100 list. The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, was ranked 51, followed by IIT-Kanpur (59), IIT-Kharagpur (62), University of Delhi (72), IIT-Roorkee (93) and IIT-Guwahati (98).
The Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2018 were released in June. For the first time in 14 years, India had three institutes in the top 200 list.
How are they ranked?
The list this year features more than 400 universities. It was compiled assessing universities on 10 indicators, including the number of academic staff qualified up to PhD level, the proportion of inbound and outbound exchange students, academic and employer reputation and student-teacher ratio, among others.