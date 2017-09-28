quick reads

The business wrap: Gold prices fall as investors book profits on Dhanteras, and 6 other top stories

Other headlines: Market ended flat ahead of quarterly results by Wipro and Axis Bank, and the Snapdeal CEO quit months after merger with Flipkart failed.

by 
Narinder Nanu/AFP

A look at the headlines in the sector:

  1. On Dhanteras, gold prices decline after profit-booking by investors: Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley launched an options contract in gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange.   
  2. Sensex, Nifty close flat as investors await Wipro, Axis Bank second-quarter results: The top five gainers on the Sensex were Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp.   
  3. Snapdeal CFO Anup Vikal quits months after merger talks with Flipkart collapse: He may soon join Essar Oil as its chief financial officer.   
  4. Arun Jaitley criticises ‘politically motivated’ attacks over state of economy: The Union finance minister asserted that recent economic data pointed to signs of recovery.   
  5. GDP growth rate to be around 6.5% for 2017-18, says member of prime minister’s Economic Advisory Council: Surjit Bhalla said India was likely to stick to its fiscal deficit target of 3.2% of GDP.
  6. Indian-origin teenager Akshay Ruparelia is the UK’s youngest millionaire: The 19-year-old has made a fortune by selling houses through his online real estate agency business during his school’s lunch breaks.
  7. Wipro reports 6% growth in year-on-year profit at Rs 2,190 crore: The company said its IT services segment came in at Rs 2,280 crore for the second quarter, a growth of 4% from the April-June quarter.

