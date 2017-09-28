The business wrap: Gold prices fall as investors book profits on Dhanteras, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: Market ended flat ahead of quarterly results by Wipro and Axis Bank, and the Snapdeal CEO quit months after merger with Flipkart failed.
A look at the headlines in the sector:
- On Dhanteras, gold prices decline after profit-booking by investors: Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley launched an options contract in gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange.
- Sensex, Nifty close flat as investors await Wipro, Axis Bank second-quarter results: The top five gainers on the Sensex were Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp.
- Snapdeal CFO Anup Vikal quits months after merger talks with Flipkart collapse: He may soon join Essar Oil as its chief financial officer.
- Arun Jaitley criticises ‘politically motivated’ attacks over state of economy: The Union finance minister asserted that recent economic data pointed to signs of recovery.
- GDP growth rate to be around 6.5% for 2017-18, says member of prime minister’s Economic Advisory Council: Surjit Bhalla said India was likely to stick to its fiscal deficit target of 3.2% of GDP.
- Indian-origin teenager Akshay Ruparelia is the UK’s youngest millionaire: The 19-year-old has made a fortune by selling houses through his online real estate agency business during his school’s lunch breaks.
- Wipro reports 6% growth in year-on-year profit at Rs 2,190 crore: The company said its IT services segment came in at Rs 2,280 crore for the second quarter, a growth of 4% from the April-June quarter.