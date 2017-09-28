BJP’s assets grew over seven times from 2004-’05 to 2015-’16: Association for Democratic Reforms
The Communist Party of India saw the lowest increase in the period – less than two times, to Rs 10.18 crore.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s declared assets grew over seven times between 2004-’05 and 2015-’16, an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms showed. The Congress party had declared the highest assets in 2004-’05, but the BJP overtook it within 11 years, to post assets of Rs 893.88 crore in 2015-’16.
During the period, the average declared assets of seven national parties rose more than six times, to Rs 388.45 crore per party. The Communist Party of India saw the lowest increase in the period – less than two times, to Rs 10.18 crore.
The analysis covered assets and liabilities declared by the BJP, the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and All India Trinamool Congress during the 11-year period.
The average total assets declared by the parties was Rs 61.62 crore at the end of 2004-’05. The BJP had assets worth Rs 122.93 crore at that time.
The Congress recorded the highest amount of liabilities during the same 11-year period, from Rs 8 crore to Rs 329 crore. The BJP’s liabilities rose less than two times to Rs 24.99 crore.