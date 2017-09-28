Jammu and Kashmir: House of former sarpanch set ablaze in Shopian a day after his murder

The home of former sarpanch in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, who was killed on Monday, was set on fire on Tuesday afternoon, Greater Kashmir reported. Ramzan Sheikh, a People’s Democratic Party worker, was shot dead by three militants at his home in Humhuna village of Nagbal.
One of the militants, the Hizbul Mujahideen’s Showkat Falahi, was killed in a scuffle that followed the attack on Sheikh on Monday night, Greater Kashmir reported. Several youth are believed to have set the house ablaze after Falahi was buried in Tranz area of Shopian district on Tuesday.
Director General of Police (Jammu and Kashmir) SP Vaid confirmed that a mob had attacked Sheikh’s house. “[His] family has been rescued by the police and security forces,” Vaid said on Twitter. “Strong action under law is being taken against the perpetrators.”
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack on Sheikh and his home. “Strongly condemn the killing of former Sarpanch Mohammad Ramazan and the burning of his house at Humhuna, Shopian,” she said on Twitter.
