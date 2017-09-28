Student Protests

Students of Kolkata film institute protest against ‘draconian rules’ and police presence on campus

The students accused the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute administration of being dictatorial.

by 
Students confront the institute authorities on Tuesday. | SRFTI Outloud/Facebook

Students of Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute began a protest on Tuesday against “draconian rules”, regular “threats of expulsion” and police involvement on campus. The protest started a day after 14 female students were expelled following weeks of confrontation with the administration, The Times of India reported on Monday.

The expulsion was because of the students’ anger over segregation of hostels of boys and girls, which the administration said was done to ensure the security of students.

In a statement on Facebook, the students’ body described the administration as “dictatorial” and exploitative. They have issued a list of demands, including better living conditions in hostels, lower fines, higher academic budgets commensurate with the increase in fees, and the setting up of a placement cell. They have also asked for police to be removed from campus and have alleged corruption among authorities.

“For the last 25 years, there was no rule regarding segregating male and female students in separate hostels...” an expelled student told IANS. “This rule was made overnight and also implemented overnight. Male students were shifted to one hostel and female students were asked to move to another part.”

“Segregating students is not the solution. This is ridiculous. They should deal with sexual harassment cases,” another student said.

Students said the institute has turned into a “highly undemocratic space” over the last few months.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.