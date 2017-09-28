quick reads

The big news: Court stops Centre from withdrawing troops from Darjeeling, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Amit Shah criticised the Kerala CM’s handling of the rise in political killings, and a report said the BJP’s assets grew 7 times in 11 years.

  1. Calcutta High Court orders stay on taking central forces out of Darjeeling: While the Centre has been asked to file an affidavit by October 23, the state government will submit its reply on October 26.
  2. Amit Shah asks if Kerala CM will take moral responsibility for killings of BJP and RSS workers: Pinarayi Vijayan was ‘scared’ after seeing the massive support that the party’s Jana Raksha Yatra had received, the BJP president said.  
  3. BJP’s assets grew over seven times from 2004-’05 to 2015-’16, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms: The Communist Party of India saw the lowest increase in the period – less than two times, to Rs 10.18 crore.
  4. Kerala High Court restores BCCI’s life ban on spot-fixing-accused cricketer S Sreesanth: The court had lifted the ban in August following an appeal by the pace bowler.  
  5. National Green Tribunal rejects plea against ban on crackers’ sale: A petition had asked for firecracker shops to be reopened.  
  6. Facebook acquires ‘positivity-focused’ polling app used by teens and young adults: No date or price has been announced for the deal.  
  7. Raqqa recaptured from Islamic State, says US-backed Syrian forces: The Syrian Democratic Forces said they were clearing the area to uncover any sleeper cells or mines.  
  8. Students of Kolkata film institute protest against ‘draconian rules’ and police presence on campus: The students accused the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute administration of being dictatorial.  
  9. UN’s World Food Programme dropped report on Rohingya hunger at Myanmar’s request, a report said: It should not be cited in any way, reads a statement on the United Nations organisation’s website.   
  10. Mob beats up soldier suspecting him of being involved in braid chopping incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara: Clashes broke out in the district after locals allegedly pelted stones at security forces.  
