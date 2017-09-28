Latest News

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain says channel’s decision to take down his story on Jay Shah is ‘unfortunate’

The channel said that the report was being ‘legally vetted’.

by 
Twitter.com/Srinivasan Jain

NDTV Managing Editor Sreenivasan Jain in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening described as “deeply unfortunate” the channel’s decision to take down from its website, NDTV.com, a report he had done about the business dealings of Jay Shah, the son of Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah.

“A week ago, a report by Manas Pratap Singh and me on loans given to Jay Shah’s companies was taken down from NDTV’s website,” the journalist wrote.

“NDTV’s lawyers said it needed to be removed for ‘legal vetting’. It has still not been restored. This is deeply unfortunate, since the report is based entirely on facts in the public domain and makes no unsubstantiated or unwarranted assertions. A situation like this presents journalists with hard choices. For now, I am treating this is as a distressing aberration and have decided to continue to do the journalism that I have always done – on NDTV. All of this has been conveyed to NDTV.”

The channel had telecast Jain’s show, titled “Loans to Jay Shah: Cronyism of Business As Usual?” on October 9. While a recording of the television show continues to be available on the NDTV website as well as on its YouTube channel, the text article based on the show and published on the website on October 10 is not.

Play

In response to questions about the link to the article showing “404 – Page Not Found” error, NDTV tweeted on October 12 that the article was being legally vetted.

Jain had himself tweeted on the same day to say that it was a temporary takedown.

The story and show were in response to the newswebsite the Wire’s article on the business transactions of Jay Shah.

Jay Shah had responded by filing criminal and civil defamation cases against the author of the article, Rohini Singh, and the Wire editors.

When this article was published, NDTV’s Editorial Director Sonia Singh had not responded to questions emailed to her about the status of the vetting process. Scroll.in will update this article when it receives a response from her.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.