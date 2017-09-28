The big news: US court blocks Trump’s travel ban from taking effect again, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah said the Kerala chief minister was scared by the support for the BJP, and American writer George Sanders won the Man Booker Prize.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amit Shah asks if Kerala CM will take moral responsibility for killings of BJP and RSS workers: Pinarayi Vijayan was ‘scared’ after seeing the massive support that the party’s Jan Raksha Yatra had received, the BJP president said.
- Hawaii judge blocks Donald Trump’s latest travel ban hours before it was to go into effect: The White House is likely to appeal against the ruling, which it called ‘dangerously flawed’.
- George Saunders wins Man Booker Prize 2017 for his novel ‘Lincoln in the Bardo’: The American fiction writer was praised for his ‘utterly original’ and ‘deeply moving’ book.
- Trying to redefine nationalism is unnecessary, says former President Pranab Mukherjee: He said the idea cannot be imposed by law or force.
- Six men arrested for allegedly raping a woman in front of her fiance in Odisha’s Ganjam district: The accused also beat the two and took their money and cellphones, the couple said in its complaint.
- Calcutta High Court orders stay on taking central forces out of Darjeeling: While the Centre has been asked to file an affidavit by October 23, the state government will submit its reply on October 26.
- Raqqa recaptured from Islamic State, says US-backed Syrian forces:The Syrian Democratic Forces said they were clearing the area to uncover any sleeper cells or mines.
- BJP’s assets grew over seven times from 2004-’05 to 2015-’16, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms: The Communist Party of India saw the lowest increase in the period – less than two times, to Rs 10.18 crore.
- Kerala High Court restores BCCI’s life ban on spot-fixing-accused cricketer S Sreesanth: The court had lifted the ban in August following an appeal by the pace bowler.
- National Green Tribunal rejects plea against ban on crackers’ sale: A petition had asked for firecracker shops to be reopened.