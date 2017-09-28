market watch

Sensex, Nifty decline in morning trade after Axis Bank reports disappointing second-quarter earnings

The private lender was the top loser at the Bombay Stock Exchange, followed by ICICI Bank, Cipla, SBI and Asian Paints.

by 
Punit Paranjpe/AFP

The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex plunged 127.86 points and was trading at 32,481.30 at 12.30 pm on Wednesday. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also fell in the afternoon session, trading 51.60 points lower at 10,182.85.

Much of the decline in the benchmark indices was attributed to Axis Bank’s second-quarter earnings report released on Tuesday evening. The private lender reported a net profit of Rs 432 crore for the July-September quarter, much below analysts’ expectations.

“The market decline is mainly because of the disappointing set of numbers brought in by Axis Bank,” Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities told Mint. “The rise in the bank’s bad loans provides a reality check on the non-performing loan situation at the ground level.”

The major gainers on the Sensex were Reliance Industries, Wipro, ONGC, Kotak Mahindra and Bhel. Axis Bank (-8.20%) was the top loser, followed by ICICI Bank, Cipla, the State Bank of India and Asian Paints.

The best performers on the Nifty were Power Grid Corp, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Wipro and Kotak Mahindra. Stocks of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Infratel declined the most on the NSE.

Other major Asian markets traded almost flat on Wednesday. The Shanghai SE Composite Index closed 9.33 points higher, Japan’s Nikkei 26.93 points up, and the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index just 2.87 points down. The Hong Kong Hang Seng was trading 12.29 points down at 12.26 pm Indian Standard Time.

The rupee was trading four paise down at 65.05 against the United States dollar at 12.48 pm.

