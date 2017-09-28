The big news: US says India can help keep an eye on Pakistan, Afghanistan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Singer Harshita Dahiya was shot dead in Haryana’s Panipat, and 29 people were arrested in Delhi for selling crackers ahead of Diwali.
A look at the headlines right now:
- United States will need India’s help to keep an eye on Pakistan, says UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: She said the key to making India a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is to ‘not touch the veto’.
- Singer Harshita Dahiya shot dead in Haryana’s Panipat: The police suspect that the 22-year-old Delhi resident was killed because of personal enmity.
- Delhi Police have arrested 29 people since October 9 for selling firecrackers: In its crackdown across 13 police districts, officers seized more than 1,200 kg of crackers since the Supreme Court order from October 9.
- It’s a ‘new era’ of Chinese power, President Xi Jinping says at Communist Party meet: The closed-door summit, which takes place once in five years, decides who will rule China and comes up with a plan for country for the next term.
- Sensex, Nifty decline in morning trade after Axis Bank reports disappointing second-quarter earnings: The private lender was the top loser at the Bombay Stock Exchange, followed by ICICI Bank, Cipla, SBI and Asian Paints.
- Hawaii judge blocks Donald Trump’s latest travel ban hours before it was to go into effect: The White House is likely to appeal against the ruling, which it called ‘dangerously flawed’.
- FIR filed against former Goa BJP MLA and publisher for vulgar language in book of Konkani poems: An activist had lodged a complaint against Vishnu Surya Wagh and Hema Naik, alleging that the compilation contained obscene and derogatory comments about women.
- Harvey Weinstein resigns from Weinstein Company board after multiple complaints of sexual harassment: Meanwhile, his younger younger brother Bob Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by a female producer who worked with the company.
- Man accused in 2016 murder of two BJP workers in Kerala made a CPI(M) branch secretary: The saffron party said the promotion goes ‘against all the democratic norms known in this country’.
- Seven policemen killed in roadside bomb blast in Pakistan’s Quetta: A vehicle ferrying 35 police officers may have been the target, say sources in the security forces.