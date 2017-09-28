quick reads

The big news: US says India can help keep an eye on Pakistan, Afghanistan, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Singer Harshita Dahiya was shot dead in Haryana’s Panipat, and 29 people were arrested in Delhi for selling crackers ahead of Diwali.

Mike Segar/Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. United States will need India’s help to keep an eye on Pakistan, says UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: She said the key to making India a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is to ‘not touch the veto’.
  2. Singer Harshita Dahiya shot dead in Haryana’s Panipat: The police suspect that the 22-year-old Delhi resident was killed because of personal enmity.    
  3. Delhi Police have arrested 29 people since October 9 for selling firecrackers: In its crackdown across 13 police districts, officers seized more than 1,200 kg of crackers since the Supreme Court order from October 9.
  4. It’s a ‘new era’ of Chinese power, President Xi Jinping says at Communist Party meet: The closed-door summit, which takes place once in five years, decides who will rule China and comes up with a plan for country for the next term.   
  5. Sensex, Nifty decline in morning trade after Axis Bank reports disappointing second-quarter earnings: The private lender was the top loser at the Bombay Stock Exchange, followed by ICICI Bank, Cipla, SBI and Asian Paints.   
  6. Hawaii judge blocks Donald Trump’s latest travel ban hours before it was to go into effect: The White House is likely to appeal against the ruling, which it called ‘dangerously flawed’.   
  7. FIR filed against former Goa BJP MLA and publisher for vulgar language in book of Konkani poems: An activist had lodged a complaint against Vishnu Surya Wagh and Hema Naik, alleging that the compilation contained obscene and derogatory comments about women. 
  8. Harvey Weinstein resigns from Weinstein Company board after multiple complaints of sexual harassment: Meanwhile, his younger younger brother Bob Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by a female producer who worked with the company.   
  9. Man accused in 2016 murder of two BJP workers in Kerala made a CPI(M) branch secretary: The saffron party said the promotion goes ‘against all the democratic norms known in this country’.   
  10. Seven policemen killed in roadside bomb blast in Pakistan’s Quetta: A vehicle ferrying 35 police officers may have been the target, say sources in the security forces.   
