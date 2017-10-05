technology

Microsoft's latest Windows 10 Fall Creators Update comes with Mixed Reality

The technology giant said the latest feature will offer breakthroughs in creativity.

Microsoft’s big free upgrade to Windows 10 – dubbed the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update – brings new features to the operating system. The update offers at least one big feature – Mixed Reality – and several other smaller and behind-the-scenes tweaks for PCs and tablets that include a few new settings, features, and apps.

In a blog post, the company’s corporate vice president for Windows and Devices Group, Yusuf Mehdi, said: “Today, we deliver the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update offering breakthroughs in creativity – from bringing mixed reality and 3D to the masses, to faster broadcasting for gaming, to turning photos and videos into real memories, and so much more.”

The update also included early support for the development of virtual and augmented reality applications apart from a range of Windows Mixed Reality headsets that the technology giant said it was making available.

Mixed Reality covers both Virtual Reality, which provides 3D worlds using headsets such as Samsung’s Odyssey headset, and Augmented Reality, which overlays computer-generated objects onto the real world using devices such as Microsoft’s own HoloLens.

Apart from Mixed Reality, Microsoft also announced its Fluent Design System, reported NDTV. It is touted to be a “significant step forward in re-envisioning the way” for cross-platform apps. Microsoft has also developed Story Remix that allows a user to mix photos, videos, music, text and 3D objects to produce personalised video content. The tech giant has built OneDrive Files On-Demand, which will help users access their files live without downloading them locally. The update also comes along with a more advanced Windows Defender.

