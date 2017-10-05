AADHAAR CONTROVERSY

Jharkhand child death: Activists say minister’s statement on Aadhaar use in ration shops misleading

Santoshi Kumari died on September 28 after her family was denied food rations because they did not have an Aadhaar-linked ration card.

by 
Taramani Sahu

A day after Jharkhand’s Minister of Food and Public Distribution Saryu Rai distanced himself from his government’s order to cancel ration cards that have not been linked to Aadhaar, Right to Food activists said his statement showed the government was “trying to deny the facts instead of facing them”.

Santoshi Kumari, an 11-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Simdega district, died on September 28 after her family was denied food rations because they did not have an Aadhaar-linked ration card, Right to Food activists had said. On Monday, after Scroll.in carried a report on the child’s death, the district authorities said she died of malaria, and not starvation, as the activists had alleged. But the authorities conceded that the family’s ration card had been cancelled because it not been linked – or “seeded”, as it is known in official language – to their Aadhaar number.

On Tuesday, Rai attributed the cancellation of cards to “confusion” created by a directive issued by Jharkhand Chief Secretary Rajbala Verma. “I have asked officials to check how many cards got cancelled due to non-linking of Aadhaar,” Rai said.

According to a press statement issued on March 27 by the Jharkhand government’s Information and Public Relations Department, Verma said all ration cards that had not been linked to Aadhaar will become “null and void” on April 5.

On Wednesday, activists questioned the minister’s attempts to distance himself from the cancellation of ration cards. “He claims to have ordered that no one should be deprived of food rations due to failed or faulty seeding of ration card with Aadhaar,” said Jean Drèze, an economist who is part of Jharkhand’s Right to Food campaign. “But he knows very well that Aadhaar-based biometric authentication is now compulsory in about 80% of ration shops in Jharkhand. Abba is not possible without Aadhaar seeding.”

Drèze said the Right to Food campaign has drawn attention for more than a year to the exclusion of millions of people from the public distribution system because of Aadhaar. “The recent starvation death in Simdega is just an extreme example of the hardships they are facing,” he said. “Despite these warnings, the Jharkhand government obstinately refuses to listen.”

In the case of Santoshi Kumari’s death, “the government is trying to deny the facts instead of facing them,” Drèze added.

Santoshi Kumari’s family depended on subsidised government food rations since her father has a mental illness and the family has no land. Under the National Food Security Act, 75% of the population in rural India is legally entitled to five kilos of foodgrains per person per month.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.