The business wrap: Axis Bank slumps 9% as markets end flat, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Entrepreneur Sam Pitroda said the government lacked ‘brain power’ to understand innovation, and new WhatsApp update lets users track location.
A look at the headlines in this sector:
- Sensex recovers to close almost flat after Reliance, HDFC shares rise, Nifty finishes above 10,000: Axis Bank was the top loser at the NSE, followed by ICICI Bank, Cipla, the State Bank of India and Lupin.
- Government lacks ‘brain power’ to understand importance of innovation, says entrepreneur Sam Pitroda: The telecom inventor emphasised on the need for innovation to create jobs in India.
- New WhatsApp feature lets users share and track locations in real time: The live location feature is expected to be rolled out to Android and iOS phones over the next few weeks.
- Flipkart in talks with Kishore Biyani to buy stakes in Future Group’s fashion arm, says ET report: The top management from both sides had met in Mumbai to discuss the deal.
- Wipro posts 6% increase in profit for July-September quarter: Axis Bank reports net profit of Rs 432 crore, much below analysts’ estimates
- Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 Fall Creators Update out: The biggest feature of the update is Mixed Reality, which covers both Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.
- Google to give advanced security to users at high risk of online attacks: The new features would give users ‘Google’s strongest security’.