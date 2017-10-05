Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers’ association initiates public inquiry against vice chancellor
The association gave M Jagdeesh Kumar three days to respond to the charges against him.
The teachers’ association of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday announced a public inquiry against Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for allegedly violating various conventions of the university, PTI reported.
The body, known as JNUTA, has set a three-day deadline for Kumar to submit his defence and clarify if he will appear for hearings in person or through a representative. The hearings will be held at 5 pm from October 23 to 27.
The JNUTA’s charges against Kumar include undermining the integrity of faculty selection process, violation of reservation policy, harassing teachers and denying their legitimate dues, undermining sexual harassment watchdog Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment and callous attitude in the case of Najeeb Ahmad, a JNU student who has been missing for the past year.
“In exercise of powers in JNUTA constitution, the association proposes to hold a public inquiry against the VC for various violations,” JNUTA president Ayesha Kidwai said in a press release. “He is also given time till October 20 to submit a written statement in his defence.”
If the vice chancellor does not respond, the hearings will be held ex parte, the statement added.
Scroll.in reached out to Kumar for his comment on the matter, but he did not respond.