International News

Billionaire Richard Branson says conman tried to cheat him by posing as British defence minister

The Virgin boss said he believes a friend of his was also conned into paying $2 million by the same person.

by 
Joe Penney/Reuters

Founder of Virgin group Richard Branson on Tuesday claimed a conman posing as Britain’s Defence Minister Sir Michael Fallon had tried to get him to contribute $5 million (Rs 32.53 crore) for an alleged ransom.

“This story sounds like it has come straight out of a John le Carré book or a James Bond film, but it is sadly all true,” Branson wrote in a blog.

The tycoon said six months ago he spoke to a man over a phone call who “sounded exactly like Sir Michael”. The caller asked Branson to ensure nobody else was in the room while he was on the call as it was an incredibly sensitive matter.

“He asked that we speak in strict confidence and said that a British diplomat had been kidnapped and was being held by terrorists,” Branson wrote. “I was asked to contribute $5 million dollars of the ransom money, which he assured me the British government would find a way of paying back.”

Branson said he felt suspicious and so he checked with Downing Street, but he was told Sir Michael had not contacted him. “His secretary assured me that Sir Michael had not spoken to me and that nobody had been kidnapped. It was clearly a scam. I told them what had happened and we passed the matter over to the police,” he said.

The billionaire said he believes the fraudster was also responsible for impersonating Branson to steal $2 million from a friend, claiming to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Irma recently. “I am very sorry for this incredibly kind man and incredibly grateful that they were willing to help us after the hurricane. If only their money had gone to the people of the British Virgin Islands, not the conman,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.