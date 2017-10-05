Billionaire Richard Branson says conman tried to cheat him by posing as British defence minister

Founder of Virgin group Richard Branson on Tuesday claimed a conman posing as Britain’s Defence Minister Sir Michael Fallon had tried to get him to contribute $5 million (Rs 32.53 crore) for an alleged ransom.

“This story sounds like it has come straight out of a John le Carré book or a James Bond film, but it is sadly all true,” Branson wrote in a blog.

The tycoon said six months ago he spoke to a man over a phone call who “sounded exactly like Sir Michael”. The caller asked Branson to ensure nobody else was in the room while he was on the call as it was an incredibly sensitive matter.

“He asked that we speak in strict confidence and said that a British diplomat had been kidnapped and was being held by terrorists,” Branson wrote. “I was asked to contribute $5 million dollars of the ransom money, which he assured me the British government would find a way of paying back.”

Branson said he felt suspicious and so he checked with Downing Street, but he was told Sir Michael had not contacted him. “His secretary assured me that Sir Michael had not spoken to me and that nobody had been kidnapped. It was clearly a scam. I told them what had happened and we passed the matter over to the police,” he said.

The billionaire said he believes the fraudster was also responsible for impersonating Branson to steal $2 million from a friend, claiming to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Irma recently. “I am very sorry for this incredibly kind man and incredibly grateful that they were willing to help us after the hurricane. If only their money had gone to the people of the British Virgin Islands, not the conman,” he said.