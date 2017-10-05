The big news: Rex Tillerson says India, US cross-screening known terrorists, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Uttar Pradesh CM said there is no discrimination in ‘Ram Rajya’ Ayodhya, and CBI said it will look into fresh angles in the Bofors case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India and US stand shoulder-to-shoulder against terrorism, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: He said India may become the second-largest economy by 2050.
- ‘There is no discrimination in Ram Rajya,’ says Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath in Ayodhya: Governor Ram Naik said the chief minister had promised to implement all schemes for Ayodhya within two years.
- CBI to look into claims by US detective that Rajiv Gandhi government sabotaged inquiry in Bofors case: During an interview, Michael Hershman had claimed that he was offered bribes to stop the investigation three times.
- Narendra Modi should accept that note ban was a mistake, says Kamal Haasan: The actor apologised for supporting demonetisation when it was announced in November 2016.
- Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers’ association initiates public inquiry against vice chancellor: The association gave M Jagdeesh Kumar three days to respond to the charges against him.
- It’s a ‘new era’ of Chinese power, President Xi Jinping says at Communist Party meet: The closed-door summit, which takes place once in five years, decides who will rule China and comes up with a plan for country for the next term.
- India, other allies must stop weapons transfer to Myanmar, says Amnesty International on Rohingya crisis: The non-profit has alleged that Burmese authorities have indulged in a ‘systematic, organised and ruthless’ campaign of violence.
- Activists say Jharkhand minister’s statement on Aadhaar use in ration shops misleading: Santoshi Kumari died on September 28 after her family was denied food rations because they did not have an Aadhaar-linked ration card.
- Government lacks ‘brain power’ to understand importance of innovation, says entrepreneur Sam Pitroda: The telecom inventor emphasised on the need for innovation to create jobs in India.
- Folk singer Harshita Dahiya shot dead in Panipat: The police suspect that the 22-year-old Delhi resident was killed because of personal enmity.