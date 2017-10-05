quick reads

The big news: Rex Tillerson calls India, US the bookends of world stability, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: The Congress released its first list of candidates for the Himachal Pradesh polls, and Maharashtra began the process to waive farmers’ loans.

by 
PIB

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India and US stand shoulder to shoulder against terrorism, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: He said India may become the second-largest economy by 2050.
  2. Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh to vie for post again, Congress releases candidate list for poll: The party has fielded 59 candidates for the November 9 Assembly elections.
  3. Maharashtra begins process to waive farmers’ loans, releases Rs 4,000 crore: Rs 3,200 crore will be used to write off the loans, and the rest will be distributed as incentives among farmers who pay their loans back on time.
  4. ‘There is no discrimination in Ram Rajya,’ says Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath in Ayodhya: Governor Ram Naik said the chief minister had promised to implement all schemes for Ayodhya within two years.
  5. ‘Hardly new,’ says former NDTV anchor Barkha Dutt after channel takes down Jay Shah story: The journalist claims that she left the network after being punished for taking a stand against news censorship.
  6. Google Doodle marks Nobel-winning astrophysicist S Chandrasekhar’s 107th birth anniversary: He is known for his theories on the evolution of stars.
  7. CBI to look into claims by US detective that Rajiv Gandhi government sabotaged inquiry in Bofors case: During an interview, Michael Hershman had claimed that he was offered bribes to stop the investigation three times.
  8. Narendra Modi should accept that demonetisation was a mistake, says Kamal Haasan: The actor apologised for supporting the note ban when it was announced in November 2016.
  9. Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers’ association initiates public inquiry against vice chancellor: The association gave M Jagdeesh Kumar three days to respond to the charges against him.
  10. At least six killed and nine injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Odisha’s Balasore: The toll may rise as several people may be trapped beneath the debris in Balasore and rescue efforts have been hindered by rain, officials said.
