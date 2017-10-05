The big news: Rex Tillerson calls India, US the bookends of world stability, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress released its first list of candidates for the Himachal Pradesh polls, and Maharashtra began the process to waive farmers’ loans.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India and US stand shoulder to shoulder against terrorism, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: He said India may become the second-largest economy by 2050.
- Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh to vie for post again, Congress releases candidate list for poll: The party has fielded 59 candidates for the November 9 Assembly elections.
- Maharashtra begins process to waive farmers’ loans, releases Rs 4,000 crore: Rs 3,200 crore will be used to write off the loans, and the rest will be distributed as incentives among farmers who pay their loans back on time.
- ‘There is no discrimination in Ram Rajya,’ says Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath in Ayodhya: Governor Ram Naik said the chief minister had promised to implement all schemes for Ayodhya within two years.
- ‘Hardly new,’ says former NDTV anchor Barkha Dutt after channel takes down Jay Shah story: The journalist claims that she left the network after being punished for taking a stand against news censorship.
- Google Doodle marks Nobel-winning astrophysicist S Chandrasekhar’s 107th birth anniversary: He is known for his theories on the evolution of stars.
- CBI to look into claims by US detective that Rajiv Gandhi government sabotaged inquiry in Bofors case: During an interview, Michael Hershman had claimed that he was offered bribes to stop the investigation three times.
- Narendra Modi should accept that demonetisation was a mistake, says Kamal Haasan: The actor apologised for supporting the note ban when it was announced in November 2016.
- Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers’ association initiates public inquiry against vice chancellor: The association gave M Jagdeesh Kumar three days to respond to the charges against him.
- At least six killed and nine injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Odisha’s Balasore: The toll may rise as several people may be trapped beneath the debris in Balasore and rescue efforts have been hindered by rain, officials said.