Rajput group destroys Padmavati-inspired rangoli, threatens to delay film’s release

Members of a Rajput organisation vandalised a rangoli inspired by the movie Padmavati at a mall in Gujarat’s Surat. The Rajput Karni Sena has also threatened to delay the release of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie, ANI reported on Wednesday.

“We removed the rangoli created for the movie Padmavati at Rahul Raj Mall in protest,” a member of the Sena was quoted as saying. “The owner of the mall cooperated with us and apologised.”

The Karni Sena member also threatened that if the film releases under the current circumstances, authorities will not be able to control the Rajput group. “They will not be able to tolerate the outcome of this,” he said. “We will go to any length.”

Protesting against the movie #Padmavati, Rajput Karni Sena members rubbed out rangoli created for film's promotion at a mall in Surat(16.10) pic.twitter.com/vbCGWHanQt — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2017

The artist who created the rangoli, identified as Karan, said he was disappointed by their act as it had taken him three days to complete artwork. “The members of the group barged in and ruined the rangoli chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram,’” he claimed, according to ANI.

Actor Deepika Padukone, who stars in the movie, tweeted her frustration, calling the attack heartbreaking, disturbing and appalling. “For how long are we going to let this go on?” she said, tagging Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani in her tweet.

allow them to take law into their own hands & attack our freedom & right to individual expression time & again!? pic.twitter.com/jlR5p3seds — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

this has to stop NOW & action must be taken! @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/o5RGhDTHPJ — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

The Rajput Karni Sena has been against Padmavati since it was being shot. In January, members of the fringe group assaulted Bhansali on its set in Jaipur in Rajasthan, after which the shoot was shifted to Maharashtra. The Karni Sena is opposed to a supposed love scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the movie, which Bhansali had said was not in the film.

In March, miscreants had set the film’s set in Kolhapur on fire.

Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is slated for release on December 1.