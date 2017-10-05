Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan confirms death of Peshawar school massacre mastermind
Usman Mansoor Hafizullah is expected to replace Umar Mansoor as the commander of the terrorist outfit.
Banned terrorist outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed the death of its commander Umar Mansoor, the man who masterminded the 2014 attack on a Peshawar school, Dawn reported.
“We confirm the death of Khalifa Umar Mansoor,” the outfit’s spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani said in a statement sent in an email to journalists. Usman Mansoor Hafizullah will replace him as the group’s commander in the Pakistani cities of Darra Adam Khel and Peshawar, Dawn quoted Khorasani as saying in the statement.
Reports of Mansoor’s death had emerged in 2016 too, but were never confirmed. The Taliban’s statement on Wednesday comes a day after six suspected militants were killed in a US drone strike targeting alleged militant hideouts in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region, PTI reported. It is unclear whether Mansoor was killed in these strikes, or in 2016.
Mansoor is believed to have planned the December 16, 2014 massacre in Peshawar – the deadliest militant attack in Pakistan’s history. Seven Taliban militants scaled a wall, entered the auditorium of the school where students had gathered for an event and opened fire. Around 122 students and 22 teachers and staff members were killed. Mansoor also claimed responsibility for the attack on Pakistan’s Bacha Khan University in 2016.