INDIAN AVIATION

Chartered flights may soon be available as aggregated services like Ola and Uber: Report

Companies believe that the move could help reduce costs by up to 50% and overall flying time.

by 
aircharterservice.co.in

Aircraft charter companies are planning to use the aggregator model to make chartered flights up to 50% cheaper for customers, The Times of India reported on Thursday. As an aggregator, a company would offer flyers all available aircraft on one platform and optimise the use of the planes, like cab aggregators Ola and Uber.

Jet-Set Go Co-founder Kanika Tekriwal told The Times of India that overall flying time and cost will be reduced if aircraft charter companies aggregate flights. “The cost differential can, hence, even be as high as 50%,” he said.

At present, hiring a chartered aircraft with six to nine seats costs Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 an hour.

Alok Sharma, the promoter of Air One Aviation which is in the charter aircraft business, said the company has offered up to 500 planes through its subsidiary Ezee Charter. “At a later stage, we want to launch holiday packages, which will have on offer flights according to passenger convenience, and hotels to a group of people flying to a particular destination,” he said. “Going ahead, I see a lot of charter flights being used for leisure travel and a big market is waiting to be tapped.”

New Delhi-based Flaps Aviation said it is planning to launch India’s first air ambulance service by the end of October. “We are primarily looking to base ourselves in the non-metros of the country, which is where the market for air ambulance services is,” Managing Director Anil Kumar said. “Our aim is not just to ensure easy and quick availability of air ambulances, but also provide it at a reasonable rate.”

The air ambulance from Guwahati to New Delhi costs around Rs 5,00,000 per trip.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.