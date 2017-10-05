Haryana: Police suspect singer Harshita Dahiya was murdered by her brother-in-law
The 22-year-old had accused Dinesh Mathur of raping her in 2013, and he was also booked for murdering her mother in 2014.
The police suspect that Haryanvi folk singer and dancer Harshita Dahiya was murdered on the orders of her brother-in-law Dinesh Mathur, who is a Delhi-based gangster, The New Indian Express reported on Thursday. On Wednesday, Dahiya’s sister Lata had accused her estranged husband of the murder.
Mathur is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. “Harshita had accused Dinesh of raping her in 2013, and a rape case was registered against him,” Panipat Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma said. “He was also booked for murdering her mother in Delhi in 2014. Harshita was the main witness in the case.”
Dahiya was killed in Chamrara village of Haryana’s Panipat district on Tuesday evening. The police have registered a case of murder against unknown people and an investigation is under way.
The 22-year-old was attacked while she was returning to Delhi with three others from a programme in Chamrara. “When she was returning, a black car overtook her vehicle near Chamrara and forced it to stop,” Panipat Deputy Superintendent of Police Desh Raj said. She was shot at six times.
In a video Dahiya had shared on social media recently, she had alleged that she was getting death threats, according to NDTV.