Facebook rolls out ‘Explore’ news feed feature for desktops
It will help users find stories beyond what is shared by their friends or the pages they follow.
Facebook has rolled out its alternative news feed – dubbed as the ‘Explore’ feed – for users on the desktop, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday. This feature will help users find stories beyond what is shared by their friends or the pages they follow.
“We are beginning to roll out a complementary feed of popular articles, videos, and photos, automatically customised for each person based on content that might be interesting to them,” a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch.
On desktops, the feed can be found on the sidebar on the left, within the ‘Explore’ section. The feature was first made available for users on mobile phones in July. On mobile phones, the feature can be found in the main navigation under the ‘More’ menu.
The ‘Explore’ feed will not provide random content. Users will see news items that is similar to what they have already liked, or what is popular among their network. The feature will recommend content it thinks users may find interesting, including posts, articles, photos and videos from sources they don’t follow.
Facebook has been testing the feature for some time. The new feature was first spotted by a Twitter user, TechCrunch reported. Earlier this year, the feed was designated by a rocket ship icon, which may have confused users who didn’t understand its purpose.