China's Challenges

Chinese economic growth set to accelerate for the first time in seven years

Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan, however, called for caution as economists fear growth may be fuelled by debt.

by 
Thomas Peter/Reuters

China’s economic growth is set to accelerate for the first time in seven years after hardly skipping a beat in the third quarter, Reuters reported on Thursday.

With year-on-year growth of 6.9% through the first three quarters of 2017, the country is all but certain to exceed its full-year target of “around 6.5 per cent” growth, the Financial Times reported. As a result, the Chinese economy, which grew 6.7% last year, is poised for its first year-on-year acceleration in growth since 2010.

Beijing’s push to consolidate and restructure its industrial sector have paid dividends, Reuters reported, while strong fiscal spending and sustained public investment have also helped boost domestic demand. But, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan (pictured above) on Thursday warned about household and corporate leverage, raising concerns about how much of the growth is is debt-driven.

Economists also warned that the Chinese economy this year benefited from the lagging impact of significant monetary and fiscal stimulus in 2016, the Financial Times report said. The stimulus boosted short-term growth, but added to long-term risks from reliance on debt-fuelled investment.

“The latest growth data paint a reassuring picture...Beneath the surface, potential financial market stresses continue to build up but remain at bay for now,” Eswar Prasad, the former China head for the International Monetary Fund, was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

On the sidelines of the Chinese Communist Party’s 19th congress, which occurs twice-a-decade, central bank governor Zhou said excessive optimism could lead to a “Minsky Moment”. The banker was referring to to a theory named after economist Hyman Minsky, which posits that debt or currency pressures trigger a collapse in asset prices after long periods of growth.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.