The big news: Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans along LoC, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Darul Uloom Deoband said posting selfies on social media is ‘un-Islamic’, and China asked Washington to shed it ‘biases’ against Beijing.

by 
A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Modi spends Diwali with jawans in Kashmir, says government is committed to OROP scheme: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officers were with the prime minister in Gurez valley.  
  2. Posting selfies, photos on social media is un-Islamic, says seminary Darul Uloom Deoband: Darul Ifta had earlier banned women from plucking, trimming, shaping their eyebrows and cutting hair.
  3. China asks United States to shed ‘biased views’ after Rex Tillerson criticised Beijing’s growth: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had said Beijing was rising less responsibly when compared with New Delhi.  
  4. Kerala High Court orders closure of all forced conversion centres in state: The bench observed that all love marriages cannot be regarded as ‘love jihad’ or ‘ghar wapsi’.  
  5. Maharashtra government approves GVK’s bid to construct Navi Mumbai International Airport: The proposal, approved by a Maharashtra government panel, will be presented before the Cabinet on October 31.  
  6. Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law indicted by Pakistani anti-corruption court: The bench rejected the former Pakistan prime minister’s plea to delay the verdict.  
  7. Heavy rain lashes Odisha ahead of Diwali celebrations, more showers expected: Strong winds of up to 65 km per hour are expected along the coast.  
  8. Tamil Nadu BJP leader wants scenes cut from ‘Mersal’ as they mock GST, Digital India: State party president Tamilisai Soundararajan accused actor Vijay of spreading false information because he wants to enter politics.  
  9. Canada’s Quebec province makes wearing the face veil illegal when using public services: The Bill, tabled two years ago, was passed by a 66-51 vote.  
  10. On Diwali, Sushma Swaraj says MEA will grant medical visas in all ‘deserving cases’: On Wednesday, the minister directed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue a visa for the treatment of a Pakistani child in India.  
