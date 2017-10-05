The big news: Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans along LoC, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Darul Uloom Deoband said posting selfies on social media is ‘un-Islamic’, and China asked Washington to shed it ‘biases’ against Beijing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi spends Diwali with jawans in Kashmir, says government is committed to OROP scheme: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officers were with the prime minister in Gurez valley.
- Posting selfies, photos on social media is un-Islamic, says seminary Darul Uloom Deoband: Darul Ifta had earlier banned women from plucking, trimming, shaping their eyebrows and cutting hair.
- China asks United States to shed ‘biased views’ after Rex Tillerson criticised Beijing’s growth: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had said Beijing was rising less responsibly when compared with New Delhi.
- Kerala High Court orders closure of all forced conversion centres in state: The bench observed that all love marriages cannot be regarded as ‘love jihad’ or ‘ghar wapsi’.
- Maharashtra government approves GVK’s bid to construct Navi Mumbai International Airport: The proposal, approved by a Maharashtra government panel, will be presented before the Cabinet on October 31.
- Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law indicted by Pakistani anti-corruption court: The bench rejected the former Pakistan prime minister’s plea to delay the verdict.
- Heavy rain lashes Odisha ahead of Diwali celebrations, more showers expected: Strong winds of up to 65 km per hour are expected along the coast.
- Tamil Nadu BJP leader wants scenes cut from ‘Mersal’ as they mock GST, Digital India: State party president Tamilisai Soundararajan accused actor Vijay of spreading false information because he wants to enter politics.
- Canada’s Quebec province makes wearing the face veil illegal when using public services: The Bill, tabled two years ago, was passed by a 66-51 vote.
- On Diwali, Sushma Swaraj says MEA will grant medical visas in all ‘deserving cases’: On Wednesday, the minister directed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue a visa for the treatment of a Pakistani child in India.