The big news: Centre’s report claims Delhi’s air quality better this Diwali, and 9 other top stories

  1. Delhi’s air quality is better this Diwali, claims Centre’s pollution report: Narendra Modi spent Diwali with soldiers near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.
  2. Malaysia to resume hunt for missing MH370 flight with US seabed exploration firm: The government has signed ‘no find, no fee’ arrangement with Ocean Infinity.
  3. Over 3 lakh Rohingya children in Bangladesh in desperate need of food, water and sanitation, says Unicef: In a report, the UN agency said the children are in dire need of vaccinations to protect them from diseases such as cholera and measles.
  4. Posting selfies, photos on social media is un-Islamic, says seminary Darul Uloom Deoband: Darul Ifta had earlier banned women from plucking, trimming, shaping their eyebrows and cutting hair.
  5. Five arrested for vandalising Padmavati-inspired rangoli at Surat mall: They include four members of the Rajput Karni Sena, which has threatened to delay the movie’s releasse, and one from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.
  6. After Muhurat trading on Diwali, benchmark indices end lower in first session of Samvat 2074: While the Sensex fell over 194 points, Nifty closed below its 10,200-mark.
  7. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks GST exemption for handmade products, writes to Arun Jaitley: He said imposing the new tax on such products had adversely affected the livelihood of artisans.
  8. China asks United States to shed ‘biased views’ after Rex Tillerson criticised Beijing’s growth: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had said Beijing was rising less responsibly when compared with New Delhi.
  9. Kerala High Court orders closure of all forced conversion centres in state: The bench observed that all love marriages cannot be regarded as ‘love jihad’ or ‘ghar wapsi’.
  10. Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law indicted by Pakistani anti-corruption court: The bench rejected the former Pakistan prime minister’s plea to delay the verdict.
