The big news: Pollution levels rise across India after Diwali, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Chidambaram criticised the EC for not announcing the Gujarat election dates, and Malaysia will resume its search for the missing MH370 flight.
- Blanket of smog greets Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru the morning after Diwali celebrations: Delhi choked after Diwali despite pollution board’s claims and the Supreme Court’s ban on firecracker sales.
- ‘EC authorised Modi to announce Gujarat poll dates at his last rally’, Chidambaram says in scornful tweet: In another jibe, the Congress leader said the Election Commission’s ‘extended holiday’ will be over once the state government has announced all its freebies.
- Malaysia to resume hunt for missing MH370 flight with US seabed exploration firm:The government has signed ‘no find, no fee’ arrangement with Ocean Infinity.
- Eight killed, three injured after bus depot roof collapses in Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu: The victims – seven drivers and a bus conductor – were employees of the state transport cooperation.
- Bihar orders investigation after villager allegedly beaten up, forced to lick saliva as punishment: Cabinet minister Nand Kishore Yadav has condemned the incident and promised that the culprits will be booked.
- Over 3 lakh Rohingya children in Bangladesh in desperate need of food, water and sanitation, says Unicef: In a report, the UN agency said the children are in dire need of vaccinations to protect them from diseases such as cholera and measles.
- Current US policies show tendency to ‘demonise people with different ideas’, says Barack Obama: Commenting on the state of affairs after nine months, the former president said politics was now ‘infecting our communities’ instead of ‘reflecting values’.
- RTI activist in Mumbai asked to pay 18% GST for query: The state information commissioner said the tax does not apply to RTI queries.
- Google Play introduces feature that lets users try out an app before installing it: Instant Apps were first introduced in 2016, but there were few that supported the ‘Try It Now’ feature.
- Stargazers in for a treat as Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak this weekend: This is an annual meteor shower that is caused by debris left behind by Halley’s Comet burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere.