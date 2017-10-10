quick reads

The big news: Pollution levels rise across India after Diwali, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Chidambaram criticised the EC for not announcing the Gujarat election dates, and Malaysia will resume its search for the missing MH370 flight.

Money Sharma / AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Blanket of smog greets Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru the morning after Diwali celebrations: Delhi choked after Diwali despite pollution board’s claims and the Supreme Court’s ban on firecracker sales.
  2. ‘EC authorised Modi to announce Gujarat poll dates at his last rally’, Chidambaram says in scornful tweet: In another jibe, the Congress leader said the Election Commission’s ‘extended holiday’ will be over once the state government has announced all its freebies.
  3. Malaysia to resume hunt for missing MH370 flight with US seabed exploration firm:The government has signed ‘no find, no fee’ arrangement with Ocean Infinity.
  4. Eight killed, three injured after bus depot roof collapses in Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu: The victims – seven drivers and a bus conductor – were employees of the state transport cooperation.
  5. Bihar orders investigation after villager allegedly beaten up, forced to lick saliva as punishment: Cabinet minister Nand Kishore Yadav has condemned the incident and promised that the culprits will be booked.
  6. Over 3 lakh Rohingya children in Bangladesh in desperate need of food, water and sanitation, says Unicef: In a report, the UN agency said the children are in dire need of vaccinations to protect them from diseases such as cholera and measles.
  7. Current US policies show tendency to ‘demonise people with different ideas’, says Barack Obama: Commenting on the state of affairs after nine months, the former president said politics was now ‘infecting our communities’ instead of ‘reflecting values’.
  8. RTI activist in Mumbai asked to pay 18% GST for query: The state information commissioner said the tax does not apply to RTI queries.
  9. Google Play introduces feature that lets users try out an app before installing it: Instant Apps were first introduced in 2016, but there were few that supported the ‘Try It Now’ feature.
  10. Stargazers in for a treat as Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak this weekend: This is an annual meteor shower that is caused by debris left behind by Halley’s Comet burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere.
