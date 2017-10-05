quick reads

The big news: Modi says Congress rejected help after 2013 Kedarnath floods, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: A blanket of smog covered India’s major cities after Diwali night, and a grenade attack injured 26 workers in Pakistan’s Gwadar port city.

by 
A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi criticises Congress for refusing help in 2013 after flash floods in Kedarnath: He said the Centre had forced the Uttarakhand government to turn down Gujarat’s offer to help with the reconstruction of the temple town.
  2. Blanket of smog greets Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru the morning after Diwali celebrations: Delhi choked after Diwali despite pollution board’s claims, while a Lancet study found that India has the most pollution-related deaths in the world.
  3. Grenade attack injures 26 labourers in Pakistan’s Gwadar port city: The port in Balochistan province, which connects western China with West Asia and Europe, is key to Beijing’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’.
  4. Eight killed, three injured after bus depot roof collapses in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu: The victims – seven drivers and a bus conductor – were employees of the state transport cooperation.
  5. Islamabad court indicts former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in corruption case related to offshore firms: The court read out the chargesheet to Sharif’s legal representative Zafir Khan, who pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf.
  6. FIR filed against 8 people in Bihar after villager was allegedly beaten up, forced to lick the floor: Their arrests are likely soon, the Nalanda Police said.
  7. ‘If not India, I’d like to play for another country’, says Sreesanth after reimposition of life ban: The 34-year-old feels that he still has six years of cricket left in him.
  8. Over 3 lakh Rohingya children in Bangladesh in desperate need of food, water and sanitation, says Unicef: In a report, the UN agency said the children are in dire need of vaccinations to protect them from diseases such as cholera and measles.
  9. Current US policies show tendency to ‘demonise people with different ideas’, says Barack Obama: Commenting on the state of affairs after nine months, the former president said politics was now ‘infecting our communities’ instead of ‘reflecting values’.
  10. Brother-in-law accepts he was behind Harshita Dahiya’s murder: Dinesh Mathur has been sent to four-day police custody.
