The big news: Modi says Congress rejected help after 2013 Kedarnath floods, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A blanket of smog covered India’s major cities after Diwali night, and a grenade attack injured 26 workers in Pakistan’s Gwadar port city.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi criticises Congress for refusing help in 2013 after flash floods in Kedarnath: He said the Centre had forced the Uttarakhand government to turn down Gujarat’s offer to help with the reconstruction of the temple town.
- Blanket of smog greets Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru the morning after Diwali celebrations: Delhi choked after Diwali despite pollution board’s claims, while a Lancet study found that India has the most pollution-related deaths in the world.
- Grenade attack injures 26 labourers in Pakistan’s Gwadar port city: The port in Balochistan province, which connects western China with West Asia and Europe, is key to Beijing’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’.
- Eight killed, three injured after bus depot roof collapses in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu: The victims – seven drivers and a bus conductor – were employees of the state transport cooperation.
- Islamabad court indicts former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in corruption case related to offshore firms: The court read out the chargesheet to Sharif’s legal representative Zafir Khan, who pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf.
- FIR filed against 8 people in Bihar after villager was allegedly beaten up, forced to lick the floor: Their arrests are likely soon, the Nalanda Police said.
- ‘If not India, I’d like to play for another country’, says Sreesanth after reimposition of life ban: The 34-year-old feels that he still has six years of cricket left in him.
- Over 3 lakh Rohingya children in Bangladesh in desperate need of food, water and sanitation, says Unicef: In a report, the UN agency said the children are in dire need of vaccinations to protect them from diseases such as cholera and measles.
- Current US policies show tendency to ‘demonise people with different ideas’, says Barack Obama: Commenting on the state of affairs after nine months, the former president said politics was now ‘infecting our communities’ instead of ‘reflecting values’.
- Brother-in-law accepts he was behind Harshita Dahiya’s murder: Dinesh Mathur has been sent to four-day police custody.