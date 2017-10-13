EDUCATION MATTERS

Bengaluru: College initiates investigation after reports claim its study material endorses dowry

The material, allegedly provided by the sociology department of St Joseph’s College, claims that dowry increases the status of women in the family.

by 
Representative image | Wikimedia commons

St Joseph’s College in Bengaluru has initiated an investigation into the institute’s alleged circulation of study material that endorses dowry, ANI reported on Saturday.

“The [sociology] department and the college are opposed to such obscurantist and oppressive patriarchal views as are contained in the page cited,” the college’s Public Relations Officer Kiran Jeevan was quoted as saying. “Such views have never been part of the college syllabus.”

The statement comes after a Facebook post on Wednesday claimed that study material distributed to sociology students of St Joseph’s College of Arts and Commerce in Bengaluru said that the dowry system had advantages.

The alleged study material starts off saying dowry is accepted as an evil practice generally but it has some supporters. It then goes on to list the advantages of the dowry menace according to these supporters.

“The marriage of ugly girls who would otherwise have gone without a partner is made possible by offering heavy amount of dowry,” it states. “It is a useful and effective method of attracting good, handsome and sometimes unwilling boys for marriage.”

Claiming that dowry could be a form of self-employment, the page states that it gives a newly-wed a foothold financially, and also “increases the status of a woman” in the family. “As a woman brings substantial sum at marriage, she is treated well just for her economic contribution...It affects the love and affection her husband bears for her,” it continues. “A poor girl who does not bring huge dowry in her marriage does not usually receive the same attention and affection that is bestowed up on a rich girl.”

Students said they did not know which book the material was from, according to The News Minute. “Lecturers usually photocopy pages from different books and distribute it to the students,” a student was quoted as saying.

The college, however, refuted the allegations initially before releasing a statement. Head of the Department of Sociology, DR Berin, said, that the college does not hand out study material.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.