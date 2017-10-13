The big news: CBI seeks permission to reopen the Bofors investigation, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Over 70 people died in suicide attacks in Afghanistan, and Gujarat’s CM criticised Chidambaram for his comment about the election dates.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI seeks approval to reopen probe into Bofors scam: The agency has asked the government to reconsider its decision from 2005 not allowing it to challenge the acquittal of the accused in the case.
- Toll in twin suicide bomb attacks in Afghanistan rises to 72: The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blast at a Shiite mosque in Kabul in which 39 people were killed.
- Gujarat CM criticises Chidambaram for remark on polls, says Congress scared of Assembly election: Modi will visit poll-bound Gujarat again on October 22 to inaugurate several projects.
- Rajasthan passes ordinance protecting public servants from investigations into their work: The executive clause also bans the media from naming the accused official till the government allows the case to be investigated.
- FIR filed against 8 people in Bihar after villager was allegedly beaten up, forced to lick the floor: Their arrests are likely soon, the Nalanda Police said.
- US House of Representatives to vote next week on non-nuclear sanctions on Iran: The proposed law, which does not jeopardise the nuclear deal, is expected to pass with overwhelming bipartisan support.
- Government must expand India’s diplomatic corps, needs separate IFS exam, says Shashi Tharoor: The Congress leader, who heads the parliamentary panel on external affairs, said 800 diplomats is far too modest a number.
- Missing Pakistani journalist Zeenat Shahzadi found near border with Afghanistan, say officials: Shahzadi had been kidnapped by ‘some non-state actors and enemy agencies’, authorities said.
- Islamabad court indicts former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in corruption case related to offshore firms: The court read out the chargesheet to Sharif’s legal representative Zafir Khan, who pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf.
- Oxford University students drop Aung San Suu Kyi’s name from her alma mater’s common room: The Aung San Suu Kyi junior common room will now be ‘unnamed’ with immediate effect, the motion by a students’ committee said.