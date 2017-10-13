quick reads

The big news: CBI seeks permission to reopen the Bofors investigation, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Over 70 people died in suicide attacks in Afghanistan, and Gujarat’s CM criticised Chidambaram for his comment about the election dates.

  1. CBI seeks approval to reopen probe into Bofors scam: The agency has asked the government to reconsider its decision from 2005 not allowing it to challenge the acquittal of the accused in the case.
  2. Toll in twin suicide bomb attacks in Afghanistan rises to 72: The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blast at a Shiite mosque in Kabul in which 39 people were killed.
  3. Gujarat CM criticises Chidambaram for remark on polls, says Congress scared of Assembly election: Modi will visit poll-bound Gujarat again on October 22 to inaugurate several projects.
  4. Rajasthan passes ordinance protecting public servants from investigations into their work: The executive clause also bans the media from naming the accused official till the government allows the case to be investigated.
  5. FIR filed against 8 people in Bihar after villager was allegedly beaten up, forced to lick the floor: Their arrests are likely soon, the Nalanda Police said.
  6. US House of Representatives to vote next week on non-nuclear sanctions on Iran: The proposed law, which does not jeopardise the nuclear deal, is expected to pass with overwhelming bipartisan support.
  7. Government must expand India’s diplomatic corps, needs separate IFS exam, says Shashi Tharoor: The Congress leader, who heads the parliamentary panel on external affairs, said 800 diplomats is far too modest a number.
  8. Missing Pakistani journalist Zeenat Shahzadi found near border with Afghanistan, say officials: Shahzadi had been kidnapped by ‘some non-state actors and enemy agencies’, authorities said.
  9. Islamabad court indicts former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in corruption case related to offshore firms: The court read out the chargesheet to Sharif’s legal representative Zafir Khan, who pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf.
  10. Oxford University students drop Aung San Suu Kyi’s name from her alma mater’s common room: The Aung San Suu Kyi junior common room will now be ‘unnamed’ with immediate effect, the motion by a students’ committee said.
